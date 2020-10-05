Reports | Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL 2020 with a hip injury

Today at 5:30 PM
After going down injured in the clash against CSK earlier this week, reports have pointed out that Bhuvneswar Kumar is ruled out of the 2020 edition of IPL with a hip injury. It is the second injury in SRH camp after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the tournament following an injury against RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad can officially now consider themselves as the unluckiest franchise this year, with twin injuries already during the first two weeks of the tournament. In their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise lost Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to an ankle injury. Immediately, they replaced the all-rounder with the experienced West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.
In the very next week, their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar went down with an injury against Chennai Super Kings in the 19th over of the run-chase. While it was unclear whether the injury was serious to rule him out of the tournament, ANI has now reported that the all-rounder would miss the entire tournament, owing to a hip injury, which he sustained on Friday.
“Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year’s tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground,” the source said.
In the very next game, the franchise replaced the right-arm pacer with Sandeep Sharma, who would be looking to cement his place in the playing XI.
