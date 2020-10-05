IPL 2020 | Zampa is a special bowler whether you like it or not, opines Joy Bhattacharjya

Today at 7:29 PM
Joy Bhattacharjya has opined that Zampa is a special bowler no matter what and provides RCB with an x-factor, taking wickets at crucial junctions of the match for them. He added that Virat Kohli should not tamper with Washington Sundar as he is performing well, providing balance to the squad.
RCB have started this edition of IPL with a bang, winning three out of four matches - in contention with the top place in the points table - and the main reason for their good run has been their domestic players gelling extremely well with the international players. Amongst them, Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation at the top and Washington Sundar has taken up the responsibility of bowling with the new ball quite smoothly, giving runs at an astonishing economy of just 4.72.
On the composition of the RCB team, Joy Bhattacharjya opined that Sundar is doing extremely, hence, should not be tampered with by the management. He insisted that Adam Zampa, despite not performing in the first two matches of the franchise, is special and will do well for the franchise.
“I think they (RCB) have the option at this point in time and if Washington Sundar is giving it to them - why would you tamper with somebody because other international bowlers are all delivering for you and I think Zampa is a special bowler whether you like it or not he is a special bowler. He gives you some x-factor. He takes wickets. He is a wicket-taking bowler - it is important in this format of the game,” Bhattacharjya said on an Cricbuzz LIVE.
The economy rate has been one of the most important factors to judge a bowler in the shortest format of the game, sometimes even having more importance than wickets taken. However, Bhattacharjya insisted that wicket-taking bowlers are gold.
“Everyone talks about economy but at the end of the day wicket-taking bowlers are gold.”
