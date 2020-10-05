IPL 2020 | We want to be the best fielding side in the IPL, asserts Devdutt Paddikal

RCB are a on a roll in IPL 2020 and after some sloppy fielding they did a great job against RR and now Devdutt Paddikal has asserted that the Reds want to be the best fielding unit in the league. RCB have had a wonderful season thus far as they won three games of the four that they have played.

So far this has been one of the best starts for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers in any season of IPL as they are notching up one win after another. Now, they are sitting comfortably with three wins out of four games. They completed an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter after two hard-fought wins over SRH and MI, with the result of the latter being decided by the Super Over.

One of the problem areas for RCB has been their poor fielding, which saw Virat Kohli drop two sitters of KL Rahul in Kings XI Punjab game, where he went on to make a century which cost them the game. Even in the game against Mumbai Indians, RCB were guilty of dropping chances that they should have taken. But against Rajasthan, they were very good in the field with Devdutt Paddikal taking a stunner in the slip while Yuzvendra Chahal also grabbed a good one off his own bowling.

Talking about fielding, RCB opener Padikkal made it clear that there has been a conscious effort from the side to do well and take catches clinically.

"The talk was about doing well in the field. We have dropped a couple of catches in the previous games. We want to make sure that we are the best team in terms of fielding in this IPL," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Head coach Simon Katich in a pep talk also talked about the great character shown by the RCB boys by being ruthless in UAE heat.

"Fantastic effort against Rajasthan Royals. I asked for a ruthless performance and you guys delivered. When you look back at that game, they were 27-0. In the next 15 balls, we took three wickets. That was magnificent. The way everyone went about their thing in this heat was the standout moment. I just think the energy displayed by the group in this scorching heat is a testament of your character," Katich said.