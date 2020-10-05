IPL 2020 | We try to back players for as long as possible, reveals Stephen Fleming

Today at 9:57 AM
After registering an emphatic win over KXIP, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the franchise tries to back players for as long as possible as it helps them perform well when they know they have opportunities. CSK edged out Punjab by 10 wickets on Sunday to turn around their losing fortunes.
After three back-to-back losses, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings finally came good against Kings XI Punjab winning the Sunday encounter as comprehensively as a 10-wicket-win chasing 179 on a belter at Dubai international cricket stadium with Shane Watson making 83* and Faf du Plessis scoring 87*. KL Rahul's 52-ball-63 which came at a strike-rate of 121.15 worked against his side as he was unable to accelerate his innings after spending a lot of time in the middle, as he had done against RCB, few games earlier.
But for CSK, Christmas came early as they notched up the much needed two points after their first win had come in the opening game of the season against Mumbai. CSK head coach, Stephen Fleming speaking in the press conference, revealed that Shane Watson was batting solidly in the nets and it was just matter of time before he was going to come good for the Men in Yellow.
"If Shane Watson had been struggling and looking out of touch in nets, it might have been a selection issue but he's been nothing but solid in the practice games. It was just matter of time and fortune and positive thoughts from him that was needed for the opening batsman to come good. If he gets on a roll, it will be very important to us," Fleming said in the presser.
CSK are a side that doesn't believe in chopping and changing even if they are going through a tough run in the league, which is because of MS Dhoni's age-old captaincy mantra of backing players. Reflecting on that, the former Kiwi skipper stated that we as a franchise know that its a tough game and you need to back players for as long as possible.
"It helps players know that they will a lot more opportunities. If it's not going well, we try and improve the areas where we think the issues lie and if its by changing players we do it. But if players are doing the right things we will back them for as long as or even longer than possible and hopefully that cycle keeps going. Its a tough game, sometimes you can be in form and miss out on four-five games and then comeback."
