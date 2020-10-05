IPL 2020 | To be the best you have to adjust to the conditions, reckons Kagiso Rabada

Batting first, Delhi made their highest score against RCB, with 196/4 on the board. Prithvi Shaw, who scored 42 off 23 balls, got them off to a flier along with Shikhar Dhawan , who scored 32 off 28 balls, smashing 68 for the first wicket. Things did cool down after the openers got out but Marcus Stoinis helped them finish on a high with 26-ball 53. Rishabh Pant also looked good for his 25-ball 37, stitching an 89 partnership for the fourth wicket with Stoinis. Mohammed Siraj, who was playing his first match of the season, was the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for 34 runs.

After losing openers cheaply chasing 197, Virat Kohli tried to rebuild the innings with a run a ball 43, but as the pressure of wickets falling at the other end got to him as he got out playing a rash shot against Kagiso Rabada. Throughout the second innings, RCB never looked in contention to chase the target as they finally lost the match by 59 runs. Kagiso Rabada was the star of the show as he finished with 4 wickets for 24 runs and with that, also regained the Purple Cap, having taken 12 wickets in 5 matches.

“I think it was a really good win tonight. After that win at Sharjah it gave us a lot of confidence. It also gives us massive confidence having won today. I don't really plan to get wickets, you can only control in which areas to bowl. It was swinging a bit, so it would have been nice to bowl the second over. I don't think it was a bad call to take me off after the first over. At the end of the day, it worked out. I think if you want to be the best you have to adjust to the conditions. I think the spinners did a really good job today, they set the game for us in the powerplay. Axar and Ashwin actually won us the game. All in all, it was a good performance and we are happy as a team.”