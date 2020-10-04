IPL 2020 | Never any panic stations with CSK, proclaims Shane Watson

Today at 12:09 AM
Shane Watson has claimed that Chennai Super Kings, as a team, never hits the panic button and that is the hallmark of the side over the years. The former Aussie opener has also added that he was technically off earlier in the tournament, with his front leg causing problems in the previous matches.
4, 33, 14 and 1 were Shane Watson’s scores ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab as the call for his ouster was going stronger. However, Watson was ready to pay back the trust bestowed upon by the CSK management and thus played one of the finest and flawless IPL knocks ever, handing Kings XI Punjab a 10-wicket thrashing. Watson was really ecstatic after the win and also credited Faf du Plessis for his support.
“We compliment each other well. He's a great guy, I love batting with him. With so much experience and success the franchise had, they believe in the players. Never any panic stations with CSK. Just had to do a few things better,” Watson revealed in the post-match presentation.
The Aussie admitted that he had made a slight bit of technical adjustments to improve his batting ahead of the encounter against Kings XI Punjab like guarding his front-leg and then pushing his weight with the ball.
“Nice to bat like that tonight. Felt something slightly off earlier in the tournament, technical thing. Bit more intent on the front leg, getting my weight through the ball,” Watson concluded.
Chennai Super Kings will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
