IPL 2020 | Never any panic stations with CSK, proclaims Shane Watson

4, 33, 14 and 1 were Shane Watson’s scores ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab as the call for his ouster was going stronger. However, Watson was ready to pay back the trust bestowed upon by the CSK management and thus played one of the finest and flawless IPL knocks ever, handing Kings XI Punjab a 10-wicket thrashing. Watson was really ecstatic after the win and also credited Faf du Plessis for his support.