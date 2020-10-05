IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni cannot do everything alone, everyone has to contribute, opines Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian Test spinner Pragyan Ojha has asserted that Dhoni cannot do everything alone and in a team a game, everyone has to contribute. CSK finally won a game in IPL on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab, but they were heavily criticized after their loss to SRH with Dhoni being the prime target.

IPL 2020 hasn't seen the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings made the best of starts as they have won two games and lost three so far. In fact, until the yesterday's win against Kings XI Punjab, they had lost three back-to-back games with the batting completely looking down and out and spin bowling also not doing justice. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, personally, isn't having the best of IPL, especially his approach has made him a soft target for the fans and trolls alike.

Be it the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, or the ones against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he couldn't use the long handle from the word go despite the steep required run-rate. But Pragyan Ojha has come out in defence of his former skipper as he stated that MSD can't do everything on his won.

“In a team game, a single guy cannot do everything. He cannot lead you, score runs consistently so everybody has to contribute,” Ojha was quoted as saying by Sports Today, reported Hindustan Times.

The slow-left-arm orthodox also went on to add that MS Dhoni played Rashid Khan without taking many risks against SRH as the earlier batsmen hadn't done their job and he couldn't just go out and play freely as people wanted him to.

“Had they not lost early wickets in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kedar Jadhav would have batted the way we wanted him to bat, I don’t think MS Dhoni would have played those Rashid Khan overs carefully because he cannot afford to lose his wicket.

CSK have won two games and lost three after playing five games and after their 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, they will be fairly confident for their upcoming games as their death bowling and top-order came good and they are back to winning ways.