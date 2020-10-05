IPL 2020 | Dropped chances incessantly hurting RCB, admits Virat Kohli

“I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next 8 overs and the last phase again got away from us. Those important chances in between we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way, it is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you. The execution with the ball towards the end could have been better and with the bat as well. Not a complete performance in any regard today,” Kohli said post-match.