IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik needs to utilize Morgan’s experience, reckons Brad Hogg

Today at 7:33 PM
Brad Hogg has reckoned that KKR captain Dinesh Karthik must utilize the vast experience of Eoin Morgan, but added that he would stick with the Indian as the captain of the franchise. Hogg added that the main reason for teams not being able to chase down targets has been batsmen failing to adjust.
There have been lots of talks surrounding the captaincy of KKR as Dinesh Karthik has failed to contribute much to the scoring board, making a paltry 37 runs in 4 innings. This season, he hasn’t looked settled while at the crease, making people question his place as the captain in the side. Having World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan in the team has further added fuel to the fire, resulting in fans asking for a change in the captaincy for the Kolkata based franchise.
However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg differed from the popular opinion that Karthik should be removed, but advised the KKR skipper to utilize the experience of Morgan.
“I think Morgan is a great captain and when you have got someone like that in your team, you’ve gotta utilize his skills. Dinesh Karthik, I think he doing a good job. But he gotta utilize Morgan’s skills and you gotta remember in their team, they can only play 4 overseas players. Now if Morgan starts to find a little bit of misfortune with his form, they have gotta bring in Banton. So having him as the captain is gotta be difficult to drop him. I’ll stick with Dinesh Karthik but utilize Morgan’s experience,” Hogg said in a video on his Youtube channel.
Since the beginning of the tournament, teams have been choosing to field first owing to dew in the second innings, but the move hasn’t gone down well as sides have failed to score massive totals. Hogg opined that the reason for failure in the chases has been the inability of the batsmen to adapt to the slowing conditions of UAE.
“Well, I’m surprised about that because apparently with CSK earlier on trying to win the toss and bowl first because of the due. But the due hasn’t come in. The wickets have slowed down a little bit and the batsmen haven’t been able to find their timing as well as batmen in the first innings. That’s one thing. But we’re international cricketers here. We are the elite. You should be able to adapt to any condition as a batsman,” he added.
