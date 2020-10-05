IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik needs to utilize Morgan’s experience, reckons Brad Hogg

“I think Morgan is a great captain and when you have got someone like that in your team, you’ve gotta utilize his skills. Dinesh Karthik, I think he doing a good job. But he gotta utilize Morgan’s skills and you gotta remember in their team, they can only play 4 overseas players. Now if Morgan starts to find a little bit of misfortune with his form, they have gotta bring in Banton. So having him as the captain is gotta be difficult to drop him. I’ll stick with Dinesh Karthik but utilize Morgan’s experience,” Hogg said in a video on his Youtube channel.