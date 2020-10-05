IPL 2020 | Devdutt Padikkal is batting with maturity beyond his years, claims Simon Katich

Devdutt Padikkal, one of the most impressive batsmen in IPL 2020, has been hailed by Simon Katich as he feels Padikkal is batting with far more maturity than his age. RCB are having a brilliant run in IPL this year as they have registered three victories after four games in the ongoing edition.

There is a thing about left-handers that charms one and all. Just the class and stroke making that they possess makes cricket such a beautiful spectacle that one can't stop gushing. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been all about Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for years, they have finally found a brilliant Indian talent at the top in form of young batter Devdutt Padikkal, who has reminded people of Yuvraj Singh with his delightful flicks and arsenal of strokes that ooze class and elegance.

The Karnataka southpaw has made scores of 56, 1, 54, and 63 and has consistently given RCB great starts this season, which even the Aussie skipper and RCB opener Aaron Finch has failed to do with all his skill set and experience in the shortest format. Talking about Padikkal, RCB's head coach Simon Katich seemed quite impressed and stated that he's batting with maturity beyond his age.

"Padikkal is surrounded by a lot of experience at the top of our order so if he is unsure about the situation he's got lots of guidance out there," said Katich in a video posted on RCB's twitter handle.

"I think he's complimenting the other guys at the crease in terms of when he needs to go when he doesn' have to. He's batting with the maturity beyond his years at the moment and it's great to see that."

Padikkal has also got a lot of help with the experience around especially with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who are hailed as two of the finest all-format batsmen of the generation.

"It's been enjoyable you know they have so much experience so much knowledge. It's so much fun to be around them and I am learning so much every day and I am very very happy about it," said Padikkal