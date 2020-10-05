IPL 2020 | Delhi will miss Amit Mishra but have able replacements, attests Shreyas Iyer

“Getting four out of five, I will take that any day. Kudos to the boys and the temperament shown in pressure situations. Our strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom. We have got good youngsters in our side, so we just need to go out and execute our talent and skills. I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum. When we come on to the ground we talk about comprehensive victories. The boys have been working really hard and we have maintained our temperament really well. It is important for us to get a good recovery.”