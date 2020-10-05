IPL 2020 | Delhi will miss Amit Mishra but have able replacements, attests Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, who watched his side regain the top spot in the table, admitted that losing veteran Amit Mishra is a blow to the side, but asserted that DC have able replacements to make up for the leggie’s absence. Iyer also revealed that DC, today, were keen to show intent.
After a slight hiccup against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals came back to winning ways over the weekend, through a fine win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and they used the momentum to steamroll Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. After being asked to bat, Shreyas Iyer’s men posted a mammoth 196 on the board, and then backed up the exquisite display with a flawless performance with the ball, restricting RCB to 137/9 to register a handsome 59-run victory.
Delhi registered the comprehensive victory without one of their key assets this season, Amit Mishra, who found himself ruled out of the entire tournament after sustaining an injury in the KKR game. Speaking post-match, Iyer admitted that losing a player of Mishra’s caliber was a blow, but attested that Delhi had enough talented players waiting in the sheds who are more than capable of doing a fine job as a replacement.
“It is saddening when a senior player who was doing amazingly well gets injured but we have got good replacements as well,” Iyer said of Mishra’s injury.
It was an exceptional performance from Delhi, who were all but flawless on all three fronts. The openers set the platform, the finishers helped post a big score and then the bowlers, who were ably backed up by the fielders, completed the job with the ball in hand. Iyer revealed that the whole unit was keen to play positive cricket and expressed that he was pleased with the dominant winning margin.
“Getting four out of five, I will take that any day. Kudos to the boys and the temperament shown in pressure situations. Our strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom. We have got good youngsters in our side, so we just need to go out and execute our talent and skills. I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum. When we come on to the ground we talk about comprehensive victories. The boys have been working really hard and we have maintained our temperament really well. It is important for us to get a good recovery.”
With 4 wins from 5 games, Delhi are currently top of the IPL 2020 standings.
