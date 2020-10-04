VIDEO | Shardul Thakur utters ‘game over’ after stunning KL Rahul with MS Dhoni’s help

Today at 9:18 PM
Sitting at the bottom end of the table, CSK had to do something in this game to recover miraculously from death and that’s when MS Dhoni came to the rescue. Before Shardul Thakur’s first ball, Dhoni brought the third man finer to force KL Rahul to edge to Dhoni for a fantastic diving catch.
In a must-win game for the Chennai Super Kings, they got off to the worst start possible, allowing Kings XI Punjab to take off in sublime fashion as they removed CSK’s early threat. However, as soon as Punjab felt comfortable at the crease, MS Dhoni threw the ball to Piyush Chawla, who tossed the ball to remove the dangerous opener, Mayank Agarwal. Just immediately after that, the two Punjab batsmen - KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh got the side ticking at a steady pace.
Instantaneously, Dhoni threw the ball to his other spinner, Ravindra Jadeja who struck to remove the threat of Mandeep Singh, reducing them to a total of 94 for the loss of two wickets. For KXIP, it was an opportunity to threaten the CSK spinners with Nicholas Pooran joining hands with the skipper, in what was a classical display of exquisite batting. While Pooran’s heroic display was halted by a beautiful delivery from Shardul Thakur, the threat of Rahul lurking around was still imminent.
That’s when both Dhoni and Thakur joined hands in planning to remove the KXIP skipper and now the orange cap holder. CSK’s skipper brought the short third man finer, which forced the Indian opener to hit the ball wide. However, Thakur’s perfect delivery found Rahul edging one to Dhoni, who jumped like a fox to catch the ball with both his hands. An irked Thakur further uttered ‘game over’ after the important wicket.
Watch the video here:
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.