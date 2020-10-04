VIDEO | Rashid Khan defies direct sun-light blocking his sight to take fantastic running catch

Today at 5:18 PM
Just when MI were looking to accelerate, Rashid Khan, who has a knack of picking up important wickets, took a fantastic running catch off his own bowling to dismiss Quinton de Kock. Rashid used his presence of mind to take the catch with cup upside down as direct sunlight was blocking his vision.
Opting to bat first on the flat wicket of Sharjah, Mumbai didn’t quite have a start they would have expected as they lost 2 wickets in the powerplay with just 48 runs on the board. The SRH bowlers bowled a disciplined line and length to deny Mumbai batsmen any room to play expensive shots, but, as soon as they came off the fireworks began as they started scoring runs at 10 an over beyond the powerplay with de Kock and Ishan Kishan doing the damage.
However, Rashid Khan came to the rescue of his team as he delivered the wicket, just when the doctor ordered. Bowling his third over, Rashid opted to bowl a googly on the first delivery of the over, which wasn’t read by de Kock properly, resulting in the wicket of the South African keeper. De Kock tried to pull the short of a full-length ball across the line not knowing that it is a googly, edging the ball straight up in the air.
While catching the ball, Rashid’s vision was being blocked by the sun-light, but the leg-spinner used his presence of mind to take the catch as he caught the ball with the cup upside down contrary to the subcontinent’s style of catching the ball. This enabled him to see the ball clearly, which was swirling in the air, and hence, took the all-important catch with extreme calmness. Finally, he finished with the figures of 1 for 22 runs.
Here is the video of Rashid dismissing the Mumbai Indians opener:-
