VIDEO | 'Excellent' Manish Pandey makes up for silly drop with terrific blinder at the boundary

After dropping Quinton de Kock earlier to give away a six, Manish Pandey made a terrific comeback by taking a blinder on the boundary rope to dismiss in-form Ishan Kishan on the bowling of Sandeep Sharma. De Kock was playing on 22 when Manish dropped him on the ropes off the bowling of Abdul Samad.
Manish Pandey has not had the best of IPLs so far as he failed to make any crucial contributions with the bat for the Hyderabad-based franchise, making just 117 runs in four innings. Although he did make a 51, the innings was rather in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders as he couldn’t up the ante when it was required and got out when his team needed him the most.
In this match too, he made a mess of a catch at the boundary off the bowling of Abdul Samad in the 7th over, which should have been taken, given the current standards of fielding, but the Karnataka batsman parried it over the ropes, giving Quinton de Kock another chance along with a six. The South African made full use of the chance as he tonked SRH bowlers for another 45 runs, finally getting out on the score of 67.
However, Pandey made the best possible comeback by taking a blinder of a catch on the ropes off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma in the 16th over. Sandeep bowled a quicker delivery which was hit by Ishan Kishan to the long-on boundary, without having much elevation. Manish latched on the opportunity to take the catch across as threw himself at the ball, taking the two-handed catch, making sure that the ball doesn’t pop out. Eventually, Kishan was dismissed at the score of 31 off 23 balls.
Here’s the video of the Karnataka batman taking a blinder at the ropes:-
