VIDEO | 'Excellent' Manish Pandey makes up for silly drop with terrific blinder at the boundary

In this match too, he made a mess of a catch at the boundary off the bowling of Abdul Samad in the 7th over, which should have been taken, given the current standards of fielding, but the Karnataka batsman parried it over the ropes, giving Quinton de Kock another chance along with a six. The South African made full use of the chance as he tonked SRH bowlers for another 45 runs, finally getting out on the score of 67.