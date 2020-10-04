Twitter reacts to Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis’ ‘record-stand’ taking CSK to impressive victory

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
It was coming, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis together, as an opening partnership, struggled thus far in the tournament to take CSK to a quick-fire start. However, against KXIP chasing 179, the duo made light work of their bowlers for an impressive victory to jump to the sixth place on IPL table.
The Thala way always#CSKvsKXIP #csk #yellove https://t.co/K02gKoieDv— Kaiser_Lord_Stark (@hereisStarc333) October 4, 2020
@ShaneRWatson33 u proved it😍🔥#Master #KXIPvsCSK #CSK pic.twitter.com/EJwTIPeqLF— Gαчu♥Víjαч ツ (@kayuvjardent) October 4, 2020
Take a bow, Legends 💛
Thank u Kings...💛@ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307— Mahesh Giri (@ursMaheishGiri) October 4, 2020
.#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #CSKvsKXIP #ShaneWatson #FafduPlessis pic.twitter.com/MjO9HzrK3Q
Mass panitinga ponga😎🦁 #watto #FafduPlessis #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/EkljgVoEhq— Hari (@its_harivicky) October 4, 2020
The name! The Legacy! The Brand 🔥🔥🔥#CSK#CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/p7uowLB6uk— anKit Sengar (@ankitsengar07) October 4, 2020
#CSKvsKXIP— Chandu vairam (@Chanduvairam) October 4, 2020
Good to see diz ✌🏻@ChennaiIPL @ShaneRWatson33 @faf1307 #CSK #Watson #fafduplesis pic.twitter.com/2I94OGL9Mi
181* - This is the highest ever partnership for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL history. Brilliant show by Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis. Brothers of Destruction ❤🔥#ChennaiSuperKings #WhistlePodu #CSKvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— Rajarshi Dasgupta (@rajarshi_15) October 4, 2020
