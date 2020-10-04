 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis’ ‘record-stand’ taking CSK to impressive victory

    Lions back at den!

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:55 PM

    It was coming, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis together, as an opening partnership, struggled thus far in the tournament to take CSK to a quick-fire start. However, against KXIP chasing 179, the duo made light work of their bowlers for an impressive victory to jump to the sixth place on IPL table.

    BYE BYE BALL!

    Faf can handle it single-handedly.

    Sheer dominance today!

    Take a bow, Legends 💛

    Class with mass hittings!

    CSK forever!

    Made it look so easy!

    LIONS back at DEN!🔥

