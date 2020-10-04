Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja 'lambasting' Kedar Jadhav over sloppy fielding

Batting first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided Kings XI Punjab with the most delightful of starts, facing the tough task of playing against Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. While Chahar troubled the duo early on, the openers managed to get the last laugh as they smashed the bowlers for a really good start. Suddenly after the end of the eight over, they found themselves in a good position, at 61 for no loss which also increased the frustration in the Chennai unit.