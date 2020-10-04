Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja 'lambasting' Kedar Jadhav over sloppy fielding

Today at 10:11 PM
The Chennai Super Kings, under the pump, were forced to field first after KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the ‘bat first ‘ paradise in Dubai. While CSK were struggling to keep pace with KXIP’s batting force, they had an innate fall-out in the middle between Jadhav and Jadeja.
Batting first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided Kings XI Punjab with the most delightful of starts, facing the tough task of playing against Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. While Chahar troubled the duo early on, the openers managed to get the last laugh as they smashed the bowlers for a really good start. Suddenly after the end of the eight over, they found themselves in a good position, at 61 for no loss which also increased the frustration in the Chennai unit.
In particular, Stephen Fleming was clearly distraught and angry at his fielders’ attempt early on in the innings, which clearly spread to the field. Chawla immediately struck for MS Dhoni’s side, removing the threatening Agarwal the very first delivery. Since that, Mandeep Singh etched a good partnership with Rahul before Mandeep was too removed from the crease. However, with Nicholas Pooran striking the ball left-right and centre, the frustration was clearly visible on the faces of their fielders.
At the other end, Rahul too continued to plunder the bowlers for boundaries, making life tough for the CSK fielders. In the 16th over of the innings, with English all-rounder Sam Curran bowling, Pooran smashed a slower delivery straight into the deep, finding the sloppy Kedar Jadhav, who did not even attempt to get first to the ball. Eventually, this mishap ensured that the two Punjab batsmen ran a double, prompting Jadeja to show his frustration on Jadhav, before the next delivery, caught on camera.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
October 4, 2020
Poorn hit the ball towards Jadhav he collected it too nicely with one knee on the ground and they took 2. And jadeja said something. And Jadhav is pissed.— viratian (@dheerajvk18) October 4, 2020
Jadhav and Jadeja Rift now??🥺🥺🥺 @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsKXIP— Vishal (@desspicable_mee) October 4, 2020
Jadhav and jadeja— viratian (@dheerajvk18) October 4, 2020
