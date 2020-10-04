Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's ‘zig zag’ bowling surprising CSK openers

While most of the team looked done and dusted, Ravi Bishnoi in his last over, came out and picked a bunny out of nowhere with his bowling action. The young leggie started from around the wicket, working his way to over the wicket before delivering his leg-spin. This clearly caught the eye of all, including Watson and Faf, who were pretty confused. However, Watson put an end to all of that, smashing a boundary to the off-side.