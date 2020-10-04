Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's ‘zig zag’ bowling surprising CSK openers

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Rahul Chahar might have been the first leg-spinner to bowl an over from a weird over the wicket from around the wicket but it was Ravi Bishnoi who created quite a stir. In the 16th over of the innings, Bishnoi’s ‘zig-zag’ bowling clearly took the CSK openers Watson and Faf du Plessis by surprise.
Nothing, absolutely nothing was happening in the middle as Chennai Super Kings were trashing the ball left-right and centre. While they absorbed all sorts of pressure early on, they came out attacking at the opening bowlers, who looked clueless against the ‘striking’ duo of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. After the powerplay overs, the Super Kings already raced to 60 runs without the fall of a wicket. Despite Ravi Bishnoi’s presence in the middle-overs, the duo got through his overs safely and even managed to score a few boundaries.
However, they tore open the Punjab pacers in the middle-overs, specifically Chris Jordan, who had a nightmare against Chennai Super Kings after being picked as a replacement for Jimmy Neesham. Alongside attacking Cottrell too, the Super Kings raced off to 135, with no real threat from the Punjab bowling unit, who looked more drained than they did thus far in the tournament.
While most of the team looked done and dusted, Ravi Bishnoi in his last over, came out and picked a bunny out of nowhere with his bowling action. The young leggie started from around the wicket, working his way to over the wicket before delivering his leg-spin. This clearly caught the eye of all, including Watson and Faf, who were pretty confused. However, Watson put an end to all of that, smashing a boundary to the off-side.
