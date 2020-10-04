Twitter reacts to Ishan 'Imran Tahir' Kishan celebrating like no tomorrow after stunning flying catch

Today at 7:28 PM
Mumbai Indians are over the moon as they got the wicket they needed. A leg cutter from Pattinson and Warner edged it to short third man where Ishan Kishan took an amazing diving catch. Ishan Kishan was pumped after taking this blinder and pulled off an Imran Tahir celebration.
Amazing catch
Ishan Kishan What A Catch 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/pWPvWE95Dm— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 4, 2020
Brilliant catch
Flying Ishan kishan 🔥🔥💉💉 pic.twitter.com/rzPO66zYYI— Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) October 4, 2020
We got to see some sensational catches today
Flying day at the fielding. Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan, absolutely marvelous. pic.twitter.com/xDWZE93mLs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 4, 2020
That was some brilliant work by Ishan kishan there!! #FlyingIshan #MI #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/RLgWqu2Ms1— Vishal (@KadamVishal_) October 4, 2020
LOL
Even if Ishan Kishan bowls nd gives away 4 sixes in a row right now, nobody will abuse him! #MIvsSRH— StarDust (@ifheroz) October 4, 2020
Mumbai Indians on top
Flying Kishan😱😱😱💯🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/BDZyyEWAnI— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) October 4, 2020
What a catch by Ishant kishan to get rid of David Warner. Mumbai Indians on top #MIvsSRH #IPL2020— pranav (@pranavs60) October 4, 2020
That is Ishan flying kishan— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫 (@thecafehumour) October 4, 2020
what a catch...🍁#MIvSRH#IPL2020
