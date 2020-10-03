Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals surviving mighty Morgan-Tripathi scare to go top of the table

Today at 12:14 AM
After posting 228 runs on the board and after having dismissed Dre Russ, Delhi seemed like they would cruise to victory, but an unbelievable display of batsmanship from Morgan and Tripathi almost took KKR over the line. DC eventually survived the scare to go top of the IPL 2020 table.
What a delivery!!!
Brilliant from both the teams!
Fantastic Entertainment.#Dc @ShreyasIyer15 @PrithviShaw @RishabhPant17 @AnrichNortje02 #KKR @NitishRana_27, brutal hitting from @Eoin16 & @rahultripathi almost took the match away from #DC. #Stoinis finished the job for #DC. Congratulations 👏👏 @DelhiCapitals#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/jZt7tVuIRj— Aravinda krishna Gorantla (@Aravinda_Krish5) October 3, 2020
Whatta performer he is.. Take a bow, Morgs!
Morgan should have been KKR's Captain!! 😟 Karthik should bat down the order !! #KKRvsDC #kkr #IPL2020— Karan (@karan4593) October 3, 2020
201% entertainment 🔥
What a game.. what a victory to Delhi Capitals here!!🔥🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) October 3, 2020
.
This is what exactly we want in IPL.. Nail biting show till the end!🥶🥶#KKRvsDC #DCvsKKR #KKR #DelhiCapitals #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/FIp8P35lid
Hahaha!! Yayy! it looks like that.
Yes we r going to win the trophy and bring it back home....— Gauti (@Gautamkhurana4) October 3, 2020
Excellent stuff!
What a win by Delhi Capitals !!— Barkha Trehan / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) October 3, 2020
Great knock by the skipper Shreyas Iyer.#DCvKKR
DC deserved a win here!
Delhi Capitals WIN by 18 runs. #DCvKKR #IPL2020— Joti Birdi (@BirdiOnBoundary) October 3, 2020
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 Runs 🔥@DelhiCapitals Win the match 💙— ABHAY DEBNATH 🐼 (@Mr_Abhay02) October 3, 2020
Well played @KKRiders 🖤#DCvsKKR #IPL2020
Yeah! You're right.
Well, Stoinis wins this battle of nerves, with a classic clean-bowled!— S (@santgva9) October 3, 2020
But kudos Rahul Tripathi. That was an intense knock!#DCvKKR ends up in favor of the excellent Delhi Capitals. This has been an entertaining day of cricket, can't wait for tomorrow's #IPL double-header 😍
