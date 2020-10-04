Three bets that will help you win big in the Bangalore vs Delhi clash

Today at 5:36 PM
Two teams with similar fortunes, RCB and DC have won three games each and are having a great run in the IPL 2020 thus far. Touted as future Indian skipper, Shreyas Iyer will showcase all his tricks to trump prrsent India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli, whose team are doing well in IPL after many years.
Delhi Capitals winning
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are one of the most balanced sides in the IPL 2020. Prithvi Shaw has two fifties, Shreyas Iyer is coming on back of an explosive 88, and Rishabh Pant has played two great cameos - the Delhi-based franchise are up and running this season. But here RCB matches them with an in-form duo of AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal and also the return of Kohli at his best. But it's the bowling that separates RCB and DC and helps us arrive at the prediction that Delhi Capitals are favorites to win. A bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin make Delhi Capitals one of the best in terms of bowling attacks if not the best. Their death bowling is sorted with the Proteas pair of Rabada and Nortje while Ashwin and Mishra are masters in controlling the game, especially in Dubai with longer boundaries. On the other hand, RCB's death bowling has seen them go haywire in the last three games and the fact that DC's Indian core is great against spin, Chahal and Sundar are likely to be negated as well, making it an arduous task for Kohli's men to win the encounter. Last year, Delhi had beaten Bangalore in both the games that these two sides played.
Delhi Capitals best batsman- Rishabh Pant
With a 17-ball-38 against KKR in Sharjah, we saw glimpses of Rishabh Pant returning to his absolute best. And when he faces Virat Kohli's men on Monday, he will be very determined to play a big knock and impress the Indian skipper after the youngster has fallen out with the Indian team management of late, which saw him not even getting matches in dead rubbers in New Zealand. He really enjoys playing against RCB and has made three half-centuries in seven games against them at a strike-rate of 156.57. This year as well, the southpaw is looking in good touch and is averaging 44.67 to go with a strike-rate of 136.73, which will only be rising with every subsequent game. He has made scores of 31 and 37* at Dubai international cricket stadium and, by now, is well acquainted with pitch conditions and boundary dimensions.
The biggest news of the town is Indian and RCB skipper's return to form as he crafted yet another T20 chase masterfully with minimal risks and percentage cricket. This time, it came against Rajasthan Royals as the right-hander made an unbeaten 72 and made sure to see his side through chasing 155 runs to help the Reds win their third game of the season. A Delhi boy himself, Kohli loves smashing Delhi Capitals and so far has accumulated eight fifties in 20 innings against them. His averages a mind-wobbling 63.46 and stirkes at 138.89 against the Delhi-based franchise, which shows how much he fancies facing their bowlers. After being out of form for a long time, Virat Kohli won't leave any stone unturned to carry forward his good form from the last game to the upcoming games; we all know that the Indian skipper is the father of consistency when he's at it.
