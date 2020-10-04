Three bets that will help you win big in the Bangalore vs Delhi clash

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are one of the most balanced sides in the IPL 2020. Prithvi Shaw has two fifties, Shreyas Iyer is coming on back of an explosive 88, and Rishabh Pant has played two great cameos - the Delhi-based franchise are up and running this season. But here RCB matches them with an in-form duo of AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal and also the return of Kohli at his best. But it's the bowling that separates RCB and DC and helps us arrive at the prediction that Delhi Capitals are favorites to win. A bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin make Delhi Capitals one of the best in terms of bowling attacks if not the best. Their death bowling is sorted with the Proteas pair of Rabada and Nortje while Ashwin and Mishra are masters in controlling the game, especially in Dubai with longer boundaries. On the other hand, RCB's death bowling has seen them go haywire in the last three games and the fact that DC's Indian core is great against spin, Chahal and Sundar are likely to be negated as well, making it an arduous task for Kohli's men to win the encounter. Last year, Delhi had beaten Bangalore in both the games that these two sides played.