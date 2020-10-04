Reports | Ben Stokes to feature for Rajasthan against SRH on October 11

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had missed the early part of the IPL, has finally landed in UAE and is likely to play against SRH on Oct 11 after undergoing his first Covid Test on Sunday. Stokes missed the first few games of this edition's IPL to spend time with his family.

As per reports, Ben Stokes will be featuring against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on October 11, which comes as a big boost for the Rajasthan Royals. The star English all-rounder has already landed in UAE and has been put to isolation and will be getting tested for Covid-19 for first time on Sunday. After Rajasthan Royals' failing middle-order, he was missed a lot more as the Jaipur-based franchise succumbed to back-to-back defeats after starting with a couple of wins in the IPL 2020.

A Rajasthan Royals official reckons that the all-rounder will get back to his groove as he plays his first game against SRH after having last played against Pakistan in the Test series, which he had to leave midway due to his ailing father. There were even doubts whether Stokes will be able to make it to the IPL 2020, but fortunately for RR, he is back.

"He started his quarantine phase as soon as he reached the hotel. He will have his first test today and with the six-day period ending the day we play against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, we are looking at him playing against SRH. It will also help him get back into the groove as he has been off the field for some time," a RR official told ANI, reported TOI.

However, he made it clear that Stokes would not be able to play against Delhi Capitals on October 9 as he will be completing his quarantine period by then, but confirmed that the Englishman should join the team the next day after the DC encounter.

"His quarantine period ends that day. So he comes out and joins the team the next day, which is October 10."

A few days back, even Shane Warne had expressed how big a loss is missing a key player like Ben Stokes for RR. He had told ANI, "Hopefully, Stokes would play a part this year. He's a big loss and our thoughts are with him but you know, add Ben Stokes to the team that played the other night and it looks a very, very good side."

After winning the first two games on back of heroics from Steven Smith and Sanju Samson in Sharjah, RR have found it hard to carry forward the momentum on other grounds, which haven't been as batting friendly and has exposed their brittle middle-order with the top three failing.