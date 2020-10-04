IPL 2020 | We couldn't get a partnership strung together long enough, reveals David Warner

In three previous matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, all the teams have crossed the 200-run barrier, ensuring the wicket getting the flak from all quarters. However, Mumbai Indians became the first team in the competition to restrict the opposition below 200 and secured a 34-run win against Sunrisers to show how it is done. David Warner blamed his own team for not being able to chase the total down while also crediting Boult and Pattinson for their spectacular bowling performance.