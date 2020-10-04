IPL 2020 | We couldn't get a partnership strung together long enough, reveals David Warner

Today at 8:15 PM
David Warner has stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad would’ve loved to have a good partnership in the middle-overs but that didn’t happen in a big run-chase in Sharjah. The Aussie has also credited Mumbai Indians’ pace duo of Trent Boult and James Pattinson for turning the game around.
In three previous matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, all the teams have crossed the 200-run barrier, ensuring the wicket getting the flak from all quarters. However, Mumbai Indians became the first team in the competition to restrict the opposition below 200 and secured a 34-run win against Sunrisers to show how it is done. David Warner blamed his own team for not being able to chase the total down while also crediting Boult and Pattinson for their spectacular bowling performance.
“Looking at the stats, their two experienced bowlers bowled well in the middle overs. That wicket during the day is a little bit slower. It was holding up a fraction. Obviously, 209 on the board, we tried to go 10 an over, but we couldn't get a partnership strung together long enough,” Warner said in the post-match presentation.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes to their line-up, with Sandeep Sharma replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Khaleel Ahmed made way for Siddharth Kaul. While Warner believed that a lot of things need to be worked on in the training, the players need to execute the plans perfectly.
“Two new guys coming in today with Bhuvi injured as well. A lot of things we can work on in training. I counted probably seven or eight full tosses towards the back end. From the execution point of view, we didn't nail that,” Warner concluded.
