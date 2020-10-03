IPL 2020 | Was ‘lucky’ to have dismissed Eoin Morgan, claims Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje, who finished with exceptional figures of 3/33 on a night which saw 438 runs being scored, admitted post-match that he was lucky to have got Eoin Morgan caught at deep midwicket. Morgan’s wicket turned out to be a turning point and helped DC choke KKR by 18 runs.

Sharjah in IPL 2020, thus far, has been a graveyard for bowlers and the trend continued on Saturday as the ground was witness to a staggering 438 runs. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 228, and, in response, the chasing side, Kolkata Knight Riders, scored 210 runs of their own to make for a great contest. But an anomaly on the day where bowlers went for a tonking was Capitals’ tearaway Anrich Nortje. The 26-year-old finished with figures of 3/33 in his 4 overs but most importantly picked up the crucial wicket of Eoin Morgan, who was on a six-hitting rampage for a brief period.

Speaking post-match, the right-armer admitted that he was lucky to have gotten the wicket of the England skipper. The 26-year-old further spoke of Delhi’s plans heading into the Sharjah game and revealed he and his good mate KG Rabada feed off each other.

“We had different plans - try and change it up, not go with the same thing over and over again. Could have gone for a six, but luckily we got him (Morgan) out. Some balls gripped, that one gripped and we got the wicket,” Nortje said post-match.

“It's great bowling with him (Rabada), really enjoying the time we spend together. Trying to feed off each other, trying to find out what he thinks, what he does and it's nice to be in the same team with him. (Thought process coming to Sharjah) We worked on our yorkers, we can still improve a little bit, but we were hitting them in the nets. We tried to touch on all the skills. We worked on the slower ball, we worked on the good length and then obviously on the yorkers. It was about the skills at the end and just to try and out-skill the opponents.”

A frightening Rahul Tripathi-Morgan meant that DC only got home by a whisker, and Nortje revealed that dew made life difficult for the bowlers. He did, however, express his satisfaction over how the pacers kept their composure towards the end and dragged the team to a win.

“We wanted to use the conditions to the best of our ability. There was a little bit of dew. Myself and KG tried to get a few to go through. We did it at the start. It got a little bit tough in the end, the ball was coming on nicely. It was a bit difficult, proud that the guys pulled it through.”