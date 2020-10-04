IPL 2020 | Was just thinking of scoring maximum runs off those four balls, reveals Krunal Pandya

Coming out to bat in the last over itself after Hardik Pandya ’s dismissal, Krunal Pandya took on Siddharth Kaul for four consecutive boundaries, with two of them being sixes downtown. That 20 runs off the last four deliveries helped Mumbai Indians get to a total of 207 runs, eventually helping them pile pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad . On being asked about that, the Baroda all-rounder spoke about his intention of having the maximum impact within a short span of time.

“I was just thinking of scoring maximum runs off those four balls. Haven’t batted much this season and wanted to make most of it. Eventually, it’s a team game. The way Hardik and Pollard have gone at the back end, I had to wait for my opportunity. And finally, I got four balls,” Krunal said in the post-match presentation.

With the ball too, Krunal had his share of fun, giving away just 35 runs in his quota of overs. Him cramping up the run-flow in the middle overs helped the side put more pressure on the Hyderabad side from which they never really recovered. Pandya credited that to his unpredictability factor while adding that his new round-armish delivery was his style since U-19 days.

“The ground is really small and the quality of batting goes up in the IPL every season. So you need to come up with new plans. So I wanted to be unpredictable and that increases your chances of bowling dots or taking wickets. (On his new round-armish delivery) I have been bowling that from my U19 days actually. I just go with my gut feel and bowl it if I want to. I don’t practise it as much in the nets or anything,” he added.