IPL 2020 | Time running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag, claims Gautam Gambhir 

Today at 12:26 PM
Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir reckons that time is running out fast for Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag, after the duo failed yet again versus RCB, not showning any form whatsoever. Gambhir also reckoned that with return of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan's composition will change.
Rajasthan Royals middle-order has failed spectacularly in IPL 2020 with their over dependence on Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith getting exposed in the last two games as the big guns' failures propelled back-to-back losses for Steven Smith's men. Notably in the first two games, both Smith and Samson had made half-centuries to help the side do well. Jos Buttler's failures thus far have also not helped their cause. Barring Rahul Tewatia, who's been the silver lining in the middle-order, and Mahipal Lomror yesterday, the rest have failed to impress by large, especially the likes of Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag.
Former Indian cricketer and KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir stated that time is fast running out for the duo of Parag and Uthappa, who have now failed for four straight games. He also talked how Ben Stokes' return will boost Rajasthan's campaign and balance the team composition.
"Yeah that's pretty tricky for them (RR) as they are heavily dependent on top three with all of them failing in the same game with lot to do for the middle-order. Time is running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Uthappa and Parag haven't looked in any kind of form, there are guys sitting on the bench. Also Ben Stokes' return will change the composition. They picked Robbie with a lot of expectations but he has failed to deliver. RR wanted him to finish games or give them the momentum in middle-overs but that hasn't been the case," Gambhir said on ESPN Cricinfo's "T20 time-out."
Speaking of the Mumbai-Sunrisers game, Gambhir opined that de Kock should continue to open with Rohit Sharma, despite the southpaw's poor form raising question marks over his position. The former Indian cricketer further disagreed with the view of holding back Rashid Khan specifically for Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.
"I wouldn't play Chris Lynn over Quinton de Kock. The fear that the de Kock puts in opposition teams is far more than that by Lynn. Rashid might even need to bowl in the first six overs given how good a batting line-up MI have with Rohit, Kock and Kishan. You can't go in the game thinking that we will have Rashid for Pollard and Hardik Pandya, it all depends on the situation."
