IPL 2020 | Time running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag, claims Gautam Gambhir 

"Yeah that's pretty tricky for them (RR) as they are heavily dependent on top three with all of them failing in the same game with lot to do for the middle-order. Time is running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Uthappa and Parag haven't looked in any kind of form, there are guys sitting on the bench. Also Ben Stokes' return will change the composition. They picked Robbie with a lot of expectations but he has failed to deliver. RR wanted him to finish games or give them the momentum in middle-overs but that hasn't been the case," Gambhir said on ESPN Cricinfo's "T20 time-out."