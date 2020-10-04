IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Two teams having a fantastic start to this edition of IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take on each other to determine the table toppers. While Virat Kohli will hope he can carry on his form from the previous match, Shreyas Iyer will look to lead his team from the front.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W W L W

RCB would be proud of the start that they have had after ages and would be looking to pounce on the opportunity to continue their good run. Having lost their only match against KXIP, they have looked a better team since then, winning their next two matches. Navdeep Saini along with the youngster Devdutt Padikkal has stepped up to the plate, leading the team from the front, providing the perfect balance to the team. Skipper Virat Kohli also joined the party in the last match, scoring a fifty, which is nothing but an ominous sign for the franchise that looks set to at least enter the playoffs this season.

Delhi Capitals - W L W W

Having won 3 of their four matches, they have looked the most complete team so far, convincingly decimating teams with their destructive batting lineup and balanced bowling attack. Their bowlers have struck when required and batsmen have delivered when the team is stuck in shambles, not depending on any one player to take them over the ropes. If any team that can claim to be favorites to be in the top four is this team, which makes the encounter against Bangalore based franchise even more interesting, given that these two have been two of the most destructive teams so far. RCB batting lineup will definitely have a tough time against the likes of in-form Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Key Batsmen

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli

Kohli was not having a great beginning to this edition of IPL as he failing to make any significant contributions to the team totals, which is very unlike Kohli, and hence, it was only a matter of time before the skipper was back among runs. RCB skipper finally ended his bad start with an unbeaten 53-ball 72 against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match, winning the game for his team. Given Kohli is back in-form, he will definitely look to be among runs against Delhi as well and collect another win.

Delhi Capitals - Shreyas Iyer

Delhi skipper leading from the front, having already scored 170 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 150.44, has been one of the major reasons for the so-far successful run of Delhi. He ties the whole innings together by batting through the innings, along with destructive partners at the other end. However, Iyer himself can hit a very long ball, which has become sort of trademark of his innings. Given how well he is hitting the ball, he definitely will be the key batsman for Delhi Capitals.

Key Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Yuzvendra Chahal

Having already taken 8 wickets in 4 matches, this is a pretty obvious choice as just like previous seasons, Chahal has led the Bangalore-based franchise’s bowling this season as well. He has been pivotal in the wins of RCB, adapting smoothingly to the environment of UAE. He has made full use of the little help that the slow wickets of UAE have provided, giving runs at the rate of only 7.18. Hence, Chahal will have to perform if RCB are to win the match Delhi.

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

Despite not getting any help from the wicket, Rabada has proved to be very clinical with the ball taking 8 wickets in the 4 matches he has played. He has not been that expensive as well, giving runs at 7.18. Although he was thrashed for 51 runs in the previous match, it should be taken into consideration that the match was played at Sharjah, which is literally a graveyard for the bowlers and the game against RCB will be played in Dubai stadium, which has proved to be little brutal to the bowlers. All in all, his performance will be key for Delhi’s victory against RCB.

Predicted XIs

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

When to Watch: Oct 5, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)