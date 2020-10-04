IPL 2020 | MI vs SRH: Today I learnt - Sharjah ‘length’, Ishan Kishan’s consistency and Manish Pandey’s failure

‘Length’ not pace is the key in Sharjah

Opening the bowling for SRH on the cement wicket of Sharjah, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan displayed absolute accuracy with their bowling as they stuck to their plans of not giving any room to Mumbai batsmen despite not being express with their pace. On such a flat wicket, it was expected that Rohit Sharma along with Quinton de Kock will start strongly, but things turned out quite opposite as Mumbai were 48 for 2 at the end of 6 overs on a ground where 200 runs are being scored for fun. Sandeep and Natarajan displayed a perfectly workable strategy, where other teams struggled to make their bowlers relevant, finishing powerplay with 1 wicket for 13 runs and no wicket for just 6 runs in the 2 overs they bowled respectively. They cleverly didn’t give any pace to the batsmen to work them around and constantly went back to slower deliveries, not allowing the free swing from batsmen. This is good from the viewer’s perspective as well as now at least there would be some competition between the bat and ball. However, although the young pacers of SRH did give us hope that things could happen differently, 200 was inevitable in Sharjah as Mumbai finished on 208/5.

Ishan Kishan, who captained India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup, has been one of the most promising young cricketers for quite some time now but he was not able to play those big innings to cement his place in the squad. However, come 2020 IPL, things have drastically changed for the youngster as he seems to be having a purple patch this year, having scored 158 runs in 3 matches. He announced his arrival in the team, after being left out for the first two games, by hitting an almost match-winning 99 and then followed it with a sweetly timed 28. In this match again, he looked in complete control of the proceedings as he timed the ball like a matured batsman, hitting two sixes and one four. Although he couldn’t carry on to convert his innings into a fifty, his innings was extremely important in the context of the game as MI had lost two early wickets in the powerplay after which he stitched a fantastic partnership with Quinton de Kock to get his team en route to 200. With the form that the Jharkhand batsman is carrying, it looks like he is here to stay.

It is hardly arguable that the batsman from Karnataka has not had a good IPL season so far as he struggled to get going despite getting starts. He did score a 51 in the second match against KKR, but that innings was more of a match builder for KKR than for SRH as he failed to carry his team to a par score after getting set. In this match too, things didn’t start off well as he dropped the catch of de Kock on 16, who went on to score 67, but he made a superb comeback by taking one of the best catches of this edition of IPL at long-on. Pandey dove across to take a low elevated catch off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma to dismiss in-form Ishan Kishan. Later, when he came to bat, though on the flat wicket of Sharjah, he started off quite well, hitting 2 fours in the first 4 balls he played. He was given a second chance by Hardik Pandya as he couldn’t see the ball due to direct sunlight, but as the expectations from him were starting to increase, he played a poor shot straight in the hands of Pollard. With that, he ‘again’ lost the chance to become the hero of the match as he ‘again’ got out on 30 off 19 balls when his team needed him the most. The most irritating thing in this scenario is that Pandey is hitting the ball well but can’t seem to make the most of his form.