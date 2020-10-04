IPL 2020 | It's hard being on the losing side for so many games, insists KL Rahul

It was a dramatic turn-around by Chennai Super Kings , who after three shambolic losses returned to the winning ways with a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab that propelled them to the sixth position on the points table. The Punjab bowlers never clicked in unison which let Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis playing out of their skins to ensure the NRR shooting up in a magnificent manner. KL Rahul was a dejected man at the end and claimed that it was tough losing so many games in a row.

“Look it's hard being on the losing side for so many games, we've just got to keep trying harder. There's no rocket science, we know where we're going wrong. The execution part's been bad. I thought 178 was a good score. The wicket stopped a bit when we started batting, we felt like 170-180 was par on this wicket,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

The Kings XI Punjab bowling unit is one of the weakest in the entire competition but the fact that they never bowled any economical overs resulting in a wicket was never in the sight. Rahul was devastated by the fact that they were never in the game but insisted that they will come back stronger in the game.

“But we know if we don't get wickets against players of this class, we'll struggle. We can attack and look for wickets if you're going 7-8 an over, but when you're going 10 an over at the start it's a little difficult to be aggressive. They're all professional players, they know where it's going wrong. Having said that, we need to keep our chins up and keep training harder. Hopefully we'll learn and we'll bounce back,” Rahul added.