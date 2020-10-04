IPL 2020 | Have to be clear in your head without worrying about being hit, asserts Trent Boult

Today at 8:39 PM
Trent Boult has asserted that despite the conditions being foreign to him, he keeps his mind clear without worrying about the consequences of getting hit out of the park. Boult was adjudged Man of the Match for taking 2 wickets for 28 runs, including the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson.
Batting first, Mumbai pilled on 208 runs in 20 overs, despite having a not so great start with the bat, with the help of Quinton de Kock’s 39-ball 67 and later, cameos from Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as finished with figures of 1/22.
SRH chasing the target of 209 on the cement wicket of Sharjah, started off decently making 56 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the powerplay. The top four batsmen got decent starts except for Kane Williamson, who got out for 3, but were unable to bat through the innings to win the match for their team. David Warner was the highest scorer with 60 off 44, followed by Manish Pandey, who scored 30 off 19. Eventually, not able to explode when required, SRH lost the match by 34 runs. Trent Boult and James Pattinson both got 2 wickets each, giving 28 and 29 runs respectively, along with Jasprit Bumrah, who went for 41 runs.
Trent Boult, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his disciplined bowling, revealed that despite being a swing bowler he had to use slower balls owing to the short boundaries of Sharjah. He added that the conditions of UAE are foreign to him, but he tries to have clarity in his head.
"We had watched a bit of cricket played on this wicket. Small ground too. Good effort by the boys. We had something to bowl to. I am known for swing and not for slower ones with the new ball, but you just use variations and angles. Have a bit of fun,” Boult said after receiving the Man of the Match award.
“I don't actually get Kane out too much in the nets. So nice to do so, but more important to get the wicket. Very foreign conditions for me, very hot, but you have to be clear in your head. Execute what you want to do, and not worry about the ball travelling out of the park."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Quinton De Kock
- Kane Williamson
- Manish Pandey
- Trent Boult
- Kieron Pollard
- Hardik Pandya
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.