IPL 2020 | Have to be clear in your head without worrying about being hit, asserts Trent Boult

SRH chasing the target of 209 on the cement wicket of Sharjah, started off decently making 56 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the powerplay. The top four batsmen got decent starts except for Kane Williamson, who got out for 3, but were unable to bat through the innings to win the match for their team. David Warner was the highest scorer with 60 off 44, followed by Manish Pandey, who scored 30 off 19. Eventually, not able to explode when required, SRH lost the match by 34 runs. Trent Boult and James Pattinson both got 2 wickets each, giving 28 and 29 runs respectively, along with Jasprit Bumrah, who went for 41 runs.