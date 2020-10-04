IPL 2020 | Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board, insists Rohit Sharma

Opting to bat first at the batsmen-haven of Sharjah, Mumbai didn’t get off to best of starts, losing 2 wickets in the powerplay itself. Quinton de Kock , who rode his luck, was the pick of the batsmen as he scored a 39-ball 67, but the last four over cameo from Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard along with Hardik Pandya , managed to take Mumbai to 208/5. For SRH, Rashid Khan was the best bowler, ending with figures of 22 for 1. T Natarajan was superb at the start and at the end, giving just 29 runs in his four overs without picking up any wicket.

In reply, SRH never looked in control of the chase as they lost regular wickets, eventually losing the match by 34 runs. David Warner was their highest scorer with 60 off 44. For Mumbai, James Pattinson, Trent Boult , and Jasprit Bumrah each got 2 wickets each, but Bumrah was on the expensive side, giving away 41 runs.

Rohit Sharma praised his batsmen for passing the 200-run mark, despite the wicket being slow and revealed that Mumbai’s middle-order changes happen according to the conditions. He also commended Krunal Pandya, who scored 20 off 4, for finally showing up for the team.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did. I definitely missed out, but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board. We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters,” Rohit said in the post-match interview.