IPL 2020 | Eoin Morgan should lead KKR ahead of Dinesh Karthik, believes S Sreesanth

Indian pacer S Sreesanth, on the back of KKR’s loss to Delhi in Sharjah, took to Twitter to express that the Knight Riders should be led by a true leader like Eoin Morgan capable of leading the team from the front. Sreesanth also suggested young Shubman Gill as an alternate choice for captain.

Dinesh Karthik being named captain ahead of Eoin Morgan divided opinions ahead of the season, and four games into IPL 2020, the decision has come to the fore once again. The Kolkata Knight Riders have lost two of their first four matches of the season thus far, but what has come under the scanner is the captaincy of Karthik, which has been detrimental to the side at times.

DK’s decisions from the Delhi game to open with Narine, promote himself ahead of Morgan and send Rahul Tripathi at No.8 have all come under scrutiny and less than half-way into the season, the Tamil Nadu man has found himself in a precarious position, with fans and experts alike calling for England’s World-Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan to usurp the 35-year-old as the franchise’s skipper.

Amidst the ongoing chaos, DK’s former Indian teammate S Sreesanth took to Twitter post the game to give his views on the same. Sreesanth, in his tweet, minced no words and outrightly claimed that Morgan should replace the Tamil Nadu man as KKR’s skipper, as the former, according to him, is someone capable of leading from the front.

“Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side,(surly not*dk kolaimandaaaiii🐙)World Cup winning captain should surly lead ipl side.I hope #kkr looks at this issue.nd win ✌🏻they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit ,Dhoni or Virat..what a player,” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter post KKR’s 18-run defeat versus DC.

Then, in the same thread, when a fan pointed out that it was ‘ok’ to give preference to Indian cricketers, Sreesanth replied that such choices would be acceptable in the case of the appointed captain being a ‘true leader’. The 37-year-old batted for even Shubman Gill to be appointed KKR skipper ahead of DK, claiming that the youngster has ‘very matured shoulders’.

“Giving preference is ok ..if the leader is a true leader if not ..the best in the sideEaglethe World Cup winner ..it’s a team .with no boundaries of cast ,nationality or anything. Even @subhamgill is a true leader too.he can lead ..very matured shoulders,” Sreesanth said.

Earlier, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had also opined that he had a feeling that Morgan might take over captaincy from DK mid-way through the season.