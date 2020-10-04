IPL 2020 | Difficult to bat up the order in a side like KKR, feels Eoin Morgan

“Eoin Morgan at No.4, Andre Russell at No.5 and Dinesh Karthik at No.6” was what many, ahead of the season, envisioned Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting order to be, but the team’s think tank has already sprung a few surprises. While Russell has remained the floater everyone wanted him to be, Morgan has, however, seen himself bat at No.5 and No.6 and the decision, arguably, cost the team on Saturday versus the Capitals. Chasing a mammoth 229, Morgan did not walk in until KRR were 117/4 off 12.4 overs and the situation meant that even his best efforts - an 18-ball 44 which included five monster sixes - were not enough to take the side over the line.