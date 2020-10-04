IPL 2020 | Did small things right; believed well in the process, reveals MS Dhoni

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
MS Dhoni, following the 10-wicket win over KXIP, revealed that the franchise did small things right and believed well in the process before their victory. While crediting Stephen Fleming, Dhoni admitted that the team is playing well according to the plans, including the batting unit.
In the first four games, Chennai Super Kings’ opening partnership were well under the radar for underperforming, with Shane Watson visibly struggling to find momentum. However, against Kings XI Punjab, they had an opportunity to change gears and put up a display worthy of their history. After being put to field first, the Super Kings’ bowlers were slotted by the Punjab openers for what looked like a long night for the fielders.
However, the game turned around its head in the 18th over of the innings, with Shardul Thakur picking up two wickets in two balls, dismissing both Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul. In the run-chase, CSK made light work of the Punjab bowlers, getting there without losing a wicket as Watson and Faf put up a 181-run opening wicket partnership to take them home. Following the win, MS Dhoni revealed that CSK did the small things right and believed well in the ‘process.’
“Did the small things right. Believed in the process. Were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They compliment each other well. Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition he should,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.
He also opened up on his partnership with Stephen Fleming, revealing that all ‘debates’ regarding the team between them stays between them. Dhoni also credited the bowlers for sticking well to the plans before praising the openers for their ‘sheer’ display at the top of the order.
“The good thing between us is that we decide each and every thing between us. It's not like we don't have debates over selections. But it stays between us. Felt the bowlers did a very good job. Felt we bowled according to what our plan was. Momentum with the right kind of shots - I felt Watto and Faf backed themselves to play the shots they're known for. It was very good to watch them out there.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.