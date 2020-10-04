IPL 2020 | Did small things right; believed well in the process, reveals MS Dhoni

“Did the small things right. Believed in the process. Were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They compliment each other well. Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition he should,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.