IPL 2020 | CSK vs KXIP: Today I Learnt - Worried Stephen Fleming, Chennai ‘Intent’ Super Kings and KXIP’s best lineup

Last season, with Deepak Chahar in the ranks early on, Chennai Super Kings had a dream season, where they picked up the most wickets on an average in the powerplay while picking 1.78 wickets in the phase with an average of 48 runs, which was sixth-best in the league last season. This time around, they have got off to the right start in terms of conceding fewer runs in the first six overs but it has had a direct impact on the wickets that they take in the first six overs, which is just four from the first four games that they have played. The only difference for them between this season and the last season was that they had conditions where the spin bowlers could be effective in the middle but here they don’t, which has made a direct impact on their results, where they have been unable to restrict the opposition to a chaseable total three times out of the four games.