IPL 2020 | Credit to MS Dhoni and Fleming for sticking with side, states Faf du Plessis

Today at 11:45 PM
Following the impressive 10-wicket victory over KXIP, Faf du Plessis has stated that all credits should go to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for sticking with the playing XI. He also praised Shane Watson for the knock while also admitting that they didn’t quite bat well today compared to last game.
CSK were on the back of three consecutive losses, which took them to the eighth place on the Indian Premier League table, for the first time in the history. However, they seem unfazed by the downfall with their approach against Kings XI Punjab, sticking with the same playing XI that lost the other day. The likes of Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav still continued to be part of the first team against Punjab.
It all worked out quite nicely for the side, who chased 179 with relative ease as their openers, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis scoring all the runs required. While Watson ended with a 53-ball 83, scoring 11 boundaries and three sixes, du Plessis put up 87 runs off the same number of deliveries. Following the win, du Plessis credited the entire unit, especially Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni for sticking with the same eleven despite the unfavourable results.
“Hopefully, our guys find their best form over the next 3-4 games. Credit to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for sticking with the side. It a Chennai way to stick with the players more than other teams might even when others feel like making changes. It comes with experience and credit to the management for sticking with the players. It isn't as easy as it looks. (On Fleming getting animated) I saw Fleming, it was very unlike him. Must be the beard that he's growing (laughs). We expect a calm captain and coach, but you want to see that sometimes, it means that he really cares,” said Faf du Plessis in the post-match presentation.
On the other end, in quite a self-critical fashion, Faf admitted that they couldn’t bat well tonight against Punjab in comparison to their previous appearance. However, at the same time, he was quite clear that Watson played really well, fought in the early overs before striking it sweetly.
“It's coming well. I think the big thing for me to bat till the end. I don't want to score the 30s and 40s and get out. Great that we could get a great partnership tonight. Great that Watto (Shane Watson) got those runs as well for us, he's a big player in our side. I thought in the previous game we were good with the ball, but we didn't bat well. Today Watto was a big plus for us. A lot of guys haven't played cricket, so you hope that you strike form immediately. But when that doesn't happen, it does take a bit of time,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.