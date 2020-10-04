IPL 2020 | Credit to MS Dhoni and Fleming for sticking with side, states Faf du Plessis

“Hopefully, our guys find their best form over the next 3-4 games. Credit to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for sticking with the side. It a Chennai way to stick with the players more than other teams might even when others feel like making changes. It comes with experience and credit to the management for sticking with the players. It isn't as easy as it looks. (On Fleming getting animated) I saw Fleming, it was very unlike him. Must be the beard that he's growing (laughs). We expect a calm captain and coach, but you want to see that sometimes, it means that he really cares,” said Faf du Plessis in the post-match presentation.