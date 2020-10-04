IPL 2020 | Both Warner and Williamson are calm under pressure as captains, reveals Trevor Bayliss

Today at 5:50 PM
SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss has asserted that one of the biggest qualities that make Warner and Kane stand-out as captains is their calm head under pressure situations. Bayliss also reminisced his happy memories with England winning the World Cup, last year, and his good run in the IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss is rated very highly as a coach given his shrewd tactics, especially in limited-overs cricket, having done a great job with national sides of both Sri Lanka and England. In fact, he has the distinction of winning the 50-overs World Cup with the English side last year, which was the first time England won a World Cup in their history.
Bayliss is currently coaching Sunrsiers Hyderabad, who have won back-to-back games after losing their first couple of games in IPL 2020, who appointed him ahead of the ongoing season as a replacement for long-time coach Tom Moody. In an interview to Sportstar, the SRH coach asserted that the team has been doing well with experienced players like David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kane Williamson passing on a lot of knowledge to the younger players.
"Sunrisers has done well over the last four-five years, so it must have been doing a lot (of things) right. I don’t think we have to change a lot. It would be about using the experience of (V. V. S.) Laxman, Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) and Brad Haddin — who is the assistant coach. We need to make the most of the experience that we have got in the team. People like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner — the captain — and Kane Williamson have a lot of experience in international cricket and it’s about using those experiences and passing them on to the younger players," Bayliss told Sportstar.
The former KKR coach also talked about how well Williamson and Warner have worked together for SRH and how their calm head is a major reason behind their success as leaders. The 57-year-old also reminisced his memories of winning the 2019 World Cup with England.
"The more you have such players in the team, the better it is for you. If they (Warner and Kane) work together, it’s a bonus for the team. The two have worked together for Sunrisers for four-five years, so that’s one of the pluses. I am happy that we have got some of the best players who keep calm and perform under pressure. One of the reasons behind their success as captains is that they are calm under pressure. That rubs off on the other players.
"Obviously, those (winning 2019 WC) were very good memories. I am lucky enough to have some really good experiences, not just with England, but also with the IPL teams in the previous editions. I also had a (stint with) Sri Lanka before."
