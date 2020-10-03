VIDEO | Soft signal robs Sanju Samson big time as contestable Chahal catch ends his stay

IPL, controversey and Twitter are partners in crime when it comes to the most trending topics on the social media. And after the controversial dismissal of the Sharjah knight in armour, Sanju Samson , all hell broke loose as the catch taken by Yuzvendra Chahal divided opinion of people like the famous mankading dismissal by Ashwin of Buttler. I mean. controversy seems to go hand-hand when it comes to Rajasthan Royals .

In the fifth over of the Rajasthan's innings, star batsman Sanju Samson offered a difficult caught and bowled chance to Yuzvendra Chahal, who was introduced by Virat Kohli in an attacking move. The umpire had to refer the decision to the third umpire as it was a low catch but the soft signal was out.

When the third umpire started examining the catch, it soon became apparent that's it is going to go right down the wire as it was a real close one. I mean not only the catch but the context of the catch as it was of none other than Samson, who has been tearing apart bowling attacks for fun this season.

In what clearly seemed a 50-50 decision, even the third umpire was befuddled as he kept watching the replays incessantly, but it was to no avail as he couldn't conclusively say whether it was a clean catch or not. In the end, the third umpire gave up, as he didn't have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, which subsequently meant the soft signal from on-field umpire remained the final decision, much to the anguish of RR and Samson fans.