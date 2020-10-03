Twitter reacts to Tewatia's perfect revenge on Saini after pacer knocks him down with beamer

Today at 5:53 PM
Cricket can turn nasty as Tewtaia would have realized when Saini bowled a dangerous beamer to floor the RR batsman, but he rose up and took the perfect revenge by smashing Saini for back-to-back sixes. Saini was quick to apologize to Tewtaia but the batter didn't sigh until he smashed him.
In what was one of the most scary moments of the IPL 2020, a pacy delivery from Navdeep Saini turned out to be a beamer when he came to bowl in the 20th over as the ball smashed into the collarbone region of Rahul Tewatia, as the southpaw tried to ramp the ball. It all went horribly wrong for Tewatia and he was down on the ground with the medical staff running in, and the RCB players also rushed to check on him.
But the king of comebacks, the man who takes struggle by storm, Tewatia stood up on his feet like a champion and taught a lesson to Saini, that he would never forget in his life. At least, never bowl a batsman beamer like that again. The very next delivery of the 20th over, which was a free hit, Tewatia deposited into the stands as he whacked the ball over square leg region in some style and attitude.
But Tewatia wasn't finished yet as he was in full anguish but he channelized it well as he again tonked Saini for a huge six, this time over the deep square boundary. In the end, Rajasthan Royals ended up with 154 runs and Saini learned it the hard way on how not to irk any batsman by bowling a beamer.
Tewatia hurt, then hits
That was a nasty blow
Hope #Tewatia is fine 🤯🤞#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/rwhaMaZs41— Ronak choudhary (@Imronny99) October 3, 2020
Yessssss
Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today :— Rohit Sarswat (@RohitKumarSars1) October 3, 2020
Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain,
Iraade nahin.#RCBvsRR #Tewatia
What a comeback
Tewatia smacks Saini for back 2 back sixes 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcIwRwXLFk— The King Of Sharjah (@_pilloyal) October 3, 2020
