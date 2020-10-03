Twitter reacts to Tewatia's perfect revenge on Saini after pacer knocks him down with beamer

In what was one of the most scary moments of the IPL 2020, a pacy delivery from Navdeep Saini turned out to be a beamer when he came to bowl in the 20th over as the ball smashed into the collarbone region of Rahul Tewatia, as the southpaw tried to ramp the ball. It all went horribly wrong for Tewatia and he was down on the ground with the medical staff running in, and the RCB players also rushed to check on him.