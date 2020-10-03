Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant showing extreme commitment to roll over for quick single

Today at 9:30 PM
Throughout his career Rishabh Pant has been blamed for being too cavalier and carefree but the exact opposite of which was on show in the game against KKR tonight. While attempting a single, when he saw he would otherwise fall short, he rolled himself over to complete the run.
Delhi were comfortably placed at 131/2 in 13 overs, looking at the prospect of scoring around 240 runs, and the timeout couldn’t have come at a better time. But in turn, it seemed, the break had an adverse effect on the momentum of the game and Pant, who survived a run-out scare on the last delivery of the previous over, faced another scare.
Pat Cummins bowled a back of a length delivery angled towards leg-stump to Pant and the Delhi batsman poked an inside edge onto the thigh pad. Fortunately for Pant, instead of the ball lying dead there, it rolled to backward square leg within the 30-yard circle. While a single looked like the best case scenario, the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Pant decided to run for a couple.
While it was understandable that they were trying to maximise the potential, the fact that Pant had to put in a shift while running that single mattered for a lot. Pant, however, showed an extreme amount of commitment. He not only dived at the last moment but also rolled over in such a way that left many gasping for breathe. It was one moment that defined the day for Rishabh Pant who otherwise was struggling to hit out. Had it not been for Sharjah, he wouldn’t have got the 38 runs he scored today.
October 3, 2020
— Prince (@princemalik2000) October 3, 2020
— Spike (@SpikeLevi) October 3, 2020
After Dhoni Rishabh pant is most overrated player— Harsh nag (@harshnag25) October 3, 2020
— Kabir 🌟 ( Heartless Person ) (@imrealkabir) October 3, 2020
— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) October 3, 2020
