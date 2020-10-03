Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant showing extreme commitment to roll over for quick single

While it was understandable that they were trying to maximise the potential, the fact that Pant had to put in a shift while running that single mattered for a lot. Pant, however, showed an extreme amount of commitment. He not only dived at the last moment but also rolled over in such a way that left many gasping for breathe. It was one moment that defined the day for Rishabh Pant who otherwise was struggling to hit out. Had it not been for Sharjah, he wouldn’t have got the 38 runs he scored today.