    Twitter reacts to Isuru Udana's 'comedy of the decade' as he fails thrice to run out Tewatia

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:01 PM

    If there is a stand-up comedy show and you need to send a cricket team, RCB won't mind going as Udana showed today when he made a complete mess of an easy chance to run-out Tewatia. Tewatia took full advantage of the poor fielding as he returned home safely and smashed Saini in the final over.

    This is hilarious

    Just RCB things

    And still he was safe

    Moment of the day

