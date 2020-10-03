Twitter reacts to Isuru Udana's 'comedy of the decade' as he fails thrice to run out Tewatia

Today at 6:01 PM
If there is a stand-up comedy show and you need to send a cricket team, RCB won't mind going as Udana showed today when he made a complete mess of an easy chance to run-out Tewatia. Tewatia took full advantage of the poor fielding as he returned home safely and smashed Saini in the final over.
This is hilarious
Just RCB things
RCB never fails to have their moments... 😅#Runout #RCBvsRR— The Red Cherry 🏏🎙️ (@Redcherrytweets) October 3, 2020
Runout chance...only Rcb things🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RCBvsRR— rahul (@rahulclicks2) October 3, 2020
And still he was safe
Hahah.. Tewatia ran two while Archer stood at his end !!!#ipl2020#RRvsRCB #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/0u5ExtsVaT— CHANDU™🕊️ (@Chandu4NTR) October 3, 2020
Udana bc clear runout missed. Hope this not cost runs— ' (@KohliFan_18) October 3, 2020
Moment of the day
Why is #RCB always funny on field .#RCBvsRR #IPLlive— Rishabh Wahile (@rishabh_wahile) October 3, 2020
