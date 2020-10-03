Three Punjab bets that can fill your pocket with enough Sunday cash

Sans Kings XI Punjab’s encounter against Mumbai Indians, the powerplay runs in the tournament so far has been on an upward curve for the franchise from the north. After starting the tournament with a 35-run powerplay against Delhi Capitals, Punjab have taken it gradually higher to 50 and 60 respectively, ensuring a better start than most other teams in the league. The purple patch of both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can be credited to the same but the market is justified better by Chennai’s inability to get going so early in the match. All Chennai batsmen, and more important to this context, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, often take their own sweet time which can be understood from their strike rates. In his 94-match IPL career, Watson has had an SR of 113.6 inside the powerplay while that has dropped to 110.9 in the ongoing edition. In the last three years too, Faf du Plessis, who will open alongside Watson in all probability, has been a failed experiment inside the powerplay, with none of his last three seasons having yielded an SR over 120. So you can now be your own judge before heading to Indibet to cash in with this market.