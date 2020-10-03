Three Punjab bets that can fill your pocket with enough Sunday cash

Today at 6:02 PM
After a shambolic start to the tournament, losing three of their first four games, Chennai Super Kings will look to break their cycle against Kings XI Punjab who are grappling with their own demons. KL Rahul will hold the key for you to fill the pockets with easy cash, and to a KXIP resurgence too.
Kings XI Punjab more powerplay runs @1.80
Sans Kings XI Punjab’s encounter against Mumbai Indians, the powerplay runs in the tournament so far has been on an upward curve for the franchise from the north. After starting the tournament with a 35-run powerplay against Delhi Capitals, Punjab have taken it gradually higher to 50 and 60 respectively, ensuring a better start than most other teams in the league. The purple patch of both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can be credited to the same but the market is justified better by Chennai’s inability to get going so early in the match. All Chennai batsmen, and more important to this context, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, often take their own sweet time which can be understood from their strike rates. In his 94-match IPL career, Watson has had an SR of 113.6 inside the powerplay while that has dropped to 110.9 in the ongoing edition. In the last three years too, Faf du Plessis, who will open alongside Watson in all probability, has been a failed experiment inside the powerplay, with none of his last three seasons having yielded an SR over 120. So you can now be your own judge before heading to Indibet to cash in with this market.
KL Rahul to score over 27.5@1.83
Has this ever been in doubt? I mean, you know, right? KL Rahul is the perfect archetype of a T20 opener and even though he has somehow become a reticent character with the bat, failing to express himself the way he did in 2018, you know, with him, runs are always around the corner in T20 cricket. An IPL average of 44.3 does justice to his talent, but against Chennai Super Kings, somehow, he brings his quality batting, possibly due to his affinity to take on the spinners. In six matches he has played against CSK so far in the history of the IPL, Rahul has scored 200 runs, embellished by two half-centuries. That says something but his current form adds to the theatre. In four games this season so far, he has already scored 161 runs at 79 with one century and one fifty, donning the headlines. After knowing all this, would you really want to bet against Rahul not doing an encore of the same tomorrow. particularly with Indibet providing odds of 1.8 to make your Sunday.
Punjab to hit over 13 fours @1.83
In the four games that Kings XI Punjab have played so far, they have been able to hit 63 fours, with the maximum in the game being 21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a match they eventually won by a huge margin of 97 runs. When they bat first, they bat with more freedom and you see a sense of belongingness from the Punjab top-order and shots keep coming. One important thing to remember in this context is Glenn Maxwell hasn’t yet arrived at the party and if he does, you know Punjab will have a bigger impact in the game. That said, the frailties with the ball that caught Chennai Super Kings off guard in the encounter so far will help Punjab in the middle-order and the addition of Shardul Thakur in the line-up will act as a great indicator of things for both Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are really comfortable against the Mumbai-born pacer. Brace yourself for a fine encounter but back Punjab to score over this Indibet market to win big.
