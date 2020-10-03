Three bets that will help you cash out the Hyderabad vs Mumbai clash 

With two wins after four games, both Mumbai and Hyderabad will look to trump each other when they lock horns in Sharjah for first time on October 4. Given the graveyard that Sharjah has been for bowlers this IPL, it won't be a surprise if we see both teams putting up humongous totals.

Total sixes in the match over 22.5 @1.83

Last three IPL games

MI- 13, 26, 16

SRH- 7, 9, 8

H2H- 11, 8

Venue- 29, 33

Pitch and conditions are two of the biggest factors which decide the likelihood of numbers of sixes in the game. There haven't been many games played by both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad where more than 22 sixes have been hit, but if that is not the case when these two sides meet each other tomorrow, it will be the surprise of the season. Since both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have bigger boundaries and pitch conducive to bowlers somewhat, it's difficult to connect big hits. But at Shrajah Cricket Stadium even mishits cross the fence as so kindergarten-esque the boundaries are. So, to expect lesser sixes like the other two venues will be akin to daydreaming. In the only two games played in Sharjah, all four sides have crossed the 200-run-mark and as many as 29 and 33 sixes have been hit respectively. The likes of Rohit, de Kock, Hardik, Pollard, Warner, and Bairstow will look forward to creating a menace for the bowlers in what is a dead pitch.

Last three IPL games

MI- 70, 99, 80

SRH- 51, 53, 51

H2H- 71, 46

Venue- 106, 74

Taking the first point further, Sharjah is a paradise for batsmen where they can even hit runs with their eyes closed literally, I mean high chances of clearing 50m boundary with the mishits from these advanced bats which are no less than magical wands. Mumbai Indians' batsmen have been easily making more than 67 runs per game as we can see the highest scores from their side this IPL have been 70, 99 and 80. For SRH, the batters have struggled for form but in Sharjah, you would expect even out-of-form batsmen to return back to their best especially if they have the class of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The highest scores by batsmen in the last two games at the venue have been 106 and 74, and there are high chances of batsmen crossing the 67-run-mark especially watch out for the top-order of both the sides, which has some big stars of the game in form of de Kock, Rohit, Warner, Bairstow and Manish Pandey.

Rohit Sharma runs over 29.5 @1.83

Last three IPL knocks- 70, 8, 80

H2H- 24, 11

With an average of 42.5 and a strike-rate of 145.30, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma has starred in both the wins of the table-toppers and defending champions MI, this season. After starting off with a defeat at the hands of CSK, Rohit Sharma hit his straps and returned with a match-winning knock of 80 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The classical batsmen were again back to his best versus Kings XI Punjab as he scored a 45-ball-70 and will enter the match against the Hyderabad-based franchise with a lot of confidence. He has left behind the rustiness of not playing much cricket in the last few months and is again shining for Mumbai. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to miss the game against MI, the Indian white-ball vice-captain will hardly face many issues in getting set against the likes of T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed, who lack experience and are likely to be found out in Sharjah on a flat wicket with small boundaries. The biggest threat for Rohit will be Rashid Khan but he is likely to have crossed the 29-run-mark by the time Warner introduces the leggie to the attack.