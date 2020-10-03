Three bets from the Chennai-Punjab game that will make you stinking rich

Today at 10:08 PM
Chennai versus Punjab has always historically been a David versus Goliath clash, but with Chennai having drastically dropped their level this season, there is a completely different touch to the game, indeed. That counts for little, though - all we need to care about is making a quick, big buck.
Kings XI Punjab to have the ‘top batsman’ @ 1.90
Entertainment is something we associate with Kings XI Punjab, and they do it through their batting. But while we’ve been so accustomed to ‘cameos’ from the Punjab batters over the years, this year they are cashing in on starts and doing it with elan. There have been two centuries scored in this IPL season thus far, and both have come from the bat of KXIP batsmen. In fact, three of the top four highest individual scores have come from Kings XI Punjab batsmen. They might be sitting at 7th position with just two points to their name, but they have been head and shoulders above their opponents when it comes to posting individual scores. In their four games thus far this season, KXIP have had the ‘top batsman’ in three matches - twice in the games THEY LOST. How often do we see that, eh? In stark contrast, Chennai had a ‘top batsman’ to their name in the first match of the season versus Mumbai, after which they were at the receiving end of big knocks in each of their next three matches. So, irrespective of the result, back Punjab to have the top batsman blindfolded, and hop to SBOTOP to place the bet RIGHT NOW.
Glenn Maxwell to score under 18.5 runs @ 1.83
Glenn Maxwell might have been purchased for a staggering sum of 10.75 crore but his performances have been such that he might very well go unsold in the next auction, should KXIP decide to not retain him. In four innings thus far this IPL, Maxwell has not scored over 18.5 runs EVEN ONCE, and his batting average has been a miserable and hideous 10.00. But this is not just some ‘bad patch’, mind you; he has been mediocre in the IPL for five straight years now. Since his breakthrough season in the IPL in 2014, Maxwell has averaged 18.5 in 50 innings across five seasons. Yep, that’s right. In 11 innings in 2015, he averaged 13 and in 12 innings in the 2018 season, he averaged 14. In fact, in his last 10 IPL innings, Maxwell has scored over 18.5 runs just once. The Maxwell of IPL is not the Maxwell of Australia or Melbourne Stars, so if you wanna make a quick buck, please take the golden opportunity to bet against the Victorian. Time is running out, so head to SBOTOP right now to do the same.
CSK to have an opening partnership under 22.50 @ 1.83
That CSK are the slowest side in the powerplay is something that’s well-documented, but what it has also done is mask just how bad they are when it comes to stitching partnerships up top. The Chennai openers this season have averaged just 22 for the first wicket, and they have registered single-dit partnerships in 50% of the games. In fact, CSK’s last game versus SRH saw their new opening combination (Watson and du Plessis) put four runs for the first wicket in 15 balls. But it is not just CSK’s ineptness that makes this bet enticing. Punjab are brilliant with the new ball, too. The Punjab opening bowlers - Shami and Cottrell - have conceded an average of just 6.75 runs in IPL 2020 before taking the first wicket, and in three of their four matches, they have broken the opening stand before the opposition has gotten to double digits. In fact, in their last game, Sheldon Cottrell bowled a wicket maiden in the very first over. CSK’s woes up top coupled with Punjab’s impeccable new-ball combo makes this bet a mouth-watering. Why wait, then? Rush to SBOTOP to place what is ought to be a certain winning bet.
