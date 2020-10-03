Jimmy Neesham hits back at Aakash Chopra invoking a ‘war of words’ on Twitter

Today at 1:25 PM
Even before IPL could take the centre stage in a double-header today, the duo of Jimmy Neesham and Aakash Chopra certainly have taken their fight seriously on Twitter. It all kicked off with Aakash Chopra criticizing the all-rounder’s performance in the Punjab jersey as it started a Twitter war.
Ahead of Kings XI Punjab’s clash against Chennai Super Kings, former Indian Test opener-turned cricket expert, Aakash Chopra vehemently criticised the Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for his place in the team. The former opener also admitted that the franchise must start looking at other options, with Neesham not really adding anything to the table, be it in terms of batting or bowling.
“They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel, which essentially sparked off a Twitter war.
The all-rounder was clearly displeased and not too satisfied with the comments from the former Test opener. Instantly he shot back at the former KKR player for his record, posting “Averaging 18.5, striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either,” on Twitter.
Immediately, the fans on Twitter started commenting on both their posts, trolling them down left, right and centre. While they criticised the all-rounder for his miserable performance, they tore apart Aakash Chopra’s ‘expert’ commentary. Eventually, the opener put an end to the ‘war of words.’
“Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL,” posted Aakash Chopra.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020
Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else 😇🤗 I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL. https://t.co/FFuYAyFtMZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2020
Exactly Neesh. That's why is sitting in the comm box and not being padded up. So was your comment really necessary? Aakash is doing his job and doing it really well. https://t.co/u9vWSS52kR— Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) October 3, 2020
Jimmy Neesham got no chill..🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kIwmQ3f6mo— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) October 3, 2020
If Neesham was an Indian, he'd be serving drinks somewhere in Division Cricket tournament. @JimmyNeesh— sudhanshu (@whoshud) October 3, 2020
There was no reason for Jimmy Neesham to slam @cricketaakash with those words. He could have instead opted to do with his performance which would have even earned Aakash Chopra's appreciation. #IPL2020 #IPL https://t.co/WL9DRbPfG4— Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) October 3, 2020
Aakash Chopra questions Jimmy Neesham selection: You are playing a player who is not a match-winner Chopra questions KXIP team selection: Why are they playing Neesham? https://t.co/yku0TMAcXL pic.twitter.com/6VUfS99byS— JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) October 3, 2020
NeESHam sHoULd pErFOrm oN FielD tHaN twiTTEr.— ︎ ︎ganesh. (@BlindSlogger) October 3, 2020
#neesham #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/yYJowHXFmH
