 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Jimmy Neesham hits back at Aakash Chopra invoking a ‘war of words’ on Twitter

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Neesham celebrating wicket with Maxwell

    IPL

    Jimmy Neesham hits back at Aakash Chopra invoking a ‘war of words’ on Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:25 PM

    Even before IPL could take the centre stage in a double-header today, the duo of Jimmy Neesham and Aakash Chopra certainly have taken their fight seriously on Twitter. It all kicked off with Aakash Chopra criticizing the all-rounder’s performance in the Punjab jersey as it started a Twitter war.

    Ahead of Kings XI Punjab’s clash against Chennai Super Kings, former Indian Test opener-turned cricket expert, Aakash Chopra vehemently criticised the Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for his place in the team. The former opener also admitted that the franchise must start looking at other options, with Neesham not really adding anything to the table, be it in terms of batting or bowling.

    “They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel, which essentially sparked off a Twitter war.

    The all-rounder was clearly displeased and not too satisfied with the comments from the former Test opener. Instantly he shot back at the former KKR player for his record, posting “Averaging 18.5, striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either,” on Twitter.

    Immediately, the fans on Twitter started commenting on both their posts, trolling them down left, right and centre. While they criticised the all-rounder for his miserable performance, they tore apart Aakash Chopra’s ‘expert’ commentary. Eventually, the opener put an end to the ‘war of words.’

    “Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL,” posted Aakash Chopra.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down