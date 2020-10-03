IPL 2020 | You expect a little more from CSK’s experienced top four, admits Deep Dasgupta

Today at 11:20 AM
After their third straight loss in the tournament, Deep Dasgupta has admitted that the CSK experienced top-four must be a lot better if the franchise needs to bounce back in the tournament. Ajit Agarkar too added, admitting that they have to analyse their ‘slow’ batting approach thus far.
Three-time IPL champions stunned the Mumbai Indians in the first game of the competition when Ambati Rayudu smashed home an impressive innings to take the men in Yellow to the top of the table. However, two weeks down the road, CSK find themselves waging a lone battle at the bottom of the table, with just one win while having three losses against their name. On the trot, the franchise has lost games against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Following their loss against SRH by seven runs, former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta admitted that CSK’s experience top four must do a bit more to ensure that they can win games while chasing a target. The franchise has thus far tried out two opening combinations, with both of them failing to pay dividends. While Murali Vijay got the axe, an ageing Shane Watson still continues to hog deliveries at the top of the order.
“Ya I mean, Faf has been in good form, Rayudu coming back after his injury issue. You do expect a lot from their top-order, a lot of experience and ability from the top four. You expect a bit more from the top four. They bat really deep, at some point, you will have to analyze the way they approach the game with their batting and how they want to go about it,” said Deep Dasgupta in an ESPNCricinfo video.
Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar was too not very pleased with the three-time IPL winners’ batting approach, bashing their top-four for scoring runs at a snail-like pace, which puts a lot of pressure on the middle-order, which hasn’t quite lived up to its reputation of finishing games. At the same time, he pointed out at Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu as two batsmen key to CSK’s resurrection.
“Watson does look out of form, Faf looked good but was unlucky to be run-out on the day. Rayudu coming after a break but he would be disappointed after getting out to that delivery, which was a good ball. It’s not like they are scoring runs at a quick pace, which puts a lot of pressure on the middle-order. A lot of experience at the top four, you would expect them to bounce back sometime in the future. Whether is it too late for CSK, they have lost three games,” added Agarkar.
