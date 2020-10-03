IPL 2020 | You expect a little more from CSK’s experienced top four, admits Deep Dasgupta

“Watson does look out of form, Faf looked good but was unlucky to be run-out on the day. Rayudu coming after a break but he would be disappointed after getting out to that delivery, which was a good ball. It’s not like they are scoring runs at a quick pace, which puts a lot of pressure on the middle-order. A lot of experience at the top four, you would expect them to bounce back sometime in the future. Whether is it too late for CSK, they have lost three games,” added Agarkar.