IPL 2020 | Was just playing my natural game, my self-belief has grown manifolds, states Priyam Garg

After playing a match-winning knock, Priyam Garg was adjudged Player-of-the-Match and he asserted that he just played his natural game and with the knock, his self-belief has grown a lot. Garg made his maiden IPL fifty after the trio of Warner, Bairstow and Williamson failed against CSK.
After an incredible performance by T Natarajan in the last game against DC, it was two other youngsters from the SRH side namely Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, who awed one and all with their glittering performance against the last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings as SRH clinched their second win of the season by seven runs at Dubai international stadium.
India's U19 skipper Priyam Garg, who had led the country to the junior level finals in the World Cup, earlier, this year, impressed with a 26-ball-51 for which he was named Man-of-the-Match as well. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the right-hander stated that he was just trying to play his natural game and batting with Abhishek Sharma made it easy for him in the middle to get his best game out against MS Dhoni's men.
"I felt very good in there, because it's a big stage with senior players. I wasn't thinking too much, just playing my natural game. I think the best thing is the team management backed me after I failed in the first game. The plan was to play my shots and their bowling helped. I've batted with Abhishek throughout my childhood so it was easy. There's a positive energy in the field too after such an innings. My self-belief has grown too after such an innings," Priyam Garg said at the post-match presentation.
SRH were reduced to 69 for 4 after 11 overs with David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson back in the hut but a crucial 77-run-partnership between Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH post 164 runs on the board, which proved too much for an out-of-form CSK batting lineup. Jadeja sparked with a fifty and Dhoni tried his best at the end, but it was too little and too late as the Men in Yellow lost the game by seven runs to lose their third game on the trot while SRH won their second game of the season.
