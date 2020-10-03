IPL 2020 | Sanju Samson's wicket was the most special one, claims Yuzvendra Chahal

Today at 7:49 PM
RCB marched on to yet another victory, albeit this time on back of some brilliant bowling by Chahal, who found Sanju Samson's wicket to be the most special one. Chahal finished with figures of 3/24 and took important wickets of Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror, besides the dangerous Samson.
As unimaginable as it may seem, Virat Kohli's RCB are topping the IPL team charts, as they continued their brilliant run, winning the third game of the season against Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RCB didn't have any issues hunting down 155 as they notched up a rather easy chase and crossed the line with eight wickets in hand, with skipper Virat Kohli making an unbeaten 72, finally regaining his form, while Devdutt Paddikal continued his rich vein of form as he also made his third fifty of the season.
But the match was set up by none other than India's star leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who took three wickets and gave away just 24 runs to restrict Steve Smith's men to a total of 154 runs. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Chahal revealed that he's really enjoying his time in the UAE due to longer boundaries and claimed that he was delighted to see the back of RR's in-form batter Sanju Samson.
"I'm enjoying a lot, because the grounds are bigger and I can flight more. When you come into bowl, when you get a wicket in the first over, it makes you confident. They take less chances and then I just vary the pace. I think Sanju's wicket was the most special one. First ball I got wicket and I knew the wicket was slow. These boundaries are good for spinners. I miss Chinnaswamy, but here you can bowl the googles and the wide ones, and on the leg side becuase the boundaries are bigger," Chahal said at post-match presentation.
Chahal had also starred in RCB's win in the opening game, taking crucial scalps of Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar in the business end of the game. Today, he again fished the big scalps getting rid of Samson, Uthappa and then the man in form for Rajasthan on the day, Mahipal Lomror.
