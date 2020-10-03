IPL 2020 | Sanju Samson's wicket was the most special one, claims Yuzvendra Chahal

"I'm enjoying a lot, because the grounds are bigger and I can flight more. When you come into bowl, when you get a wicket in the first over, it makes you confident. They take less chances and then I just vary the pace. I think Sanju's wicket was the most special one. First ball I got wicket and I knew the wicket was slow. These boundaries are good for spinners. I miss Chinnaswamy, but here you can bowl the googles and the wide ones, and on the leg side becuase the boundaries are bigger," Chahal said at post-match presentation.