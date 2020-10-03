IPL 2020 | RCB vs RR: Today I Learnt - Buttler's opening woes, Robin 'finished' Uthappa and RCB's death horrors

No matter what happens - whether Kohli scores runs, de Villiers fires or Chahal bamboozles batsmen - one thing that is going to stay for time immemorial is RCB's poor death bowling. Have they taken some club membership for mediocrity in death overs? One wonders. After being unbelievably good in the opening encounter against SRH, the Reds' bowlers have been sloppy, at best, in the final five overs, be it against Punjab, Mumbai or today versus RR. With Rajasthan struggling at 99 for 4 at the end of 15 overs, 150 seemed out of reach given there wasn't any notable finisher. But Virat Kohli's men still somehow conceded 55 runs off the last 5, which was rendered possible by a 40-run partnership between Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, which came off just 20 balls. On a day when none of the RR star batsmen sparked, that RCB still found ways to leak runs is simply flabbergasting. Saini, who had given 22 runs in his final two overs last game, went a notch ahead and leaked 28 runs at the death. Luck not favoring and full tosses and balls in the slot getting hammered unlike the Super Over? Oh yes! Udana also gave 17 runs in the final two, compared to the last game, where he conceded 18 in six balls. Both pacers are far from being handy at death, as of now.