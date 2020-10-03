IPL 2020 | Kohli kept pushing me to take the team over the line, reveals Devdutt Padikkal

On a scorching hot day in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals, after winning the toss, battled their way to a score of 154, but despite the total barely being ‘par’, there was the feeling that the chasing side would find it handful. However, having already struck two fifties in his first three games, young Devdutt Padikkal made batting look easy, as he took the RR bowling on, from the word go. The 20-year-old brought out his flicks and tricks and scored his third fifty in four matches to establish himself as the finest young batsman of the tournament.