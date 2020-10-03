IPL 2020 | Important for RCB to keep momentum going, insists Virat Kohli

“Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze. It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos that I love this game and hate it too; it's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise 8 games are gone and you don't have points. We need to keep up the momentum,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.