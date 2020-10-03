IPL 2020 | Important for RCB to keep momentum going, insists Virat Kohli

Today at 7:48 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, on the back of his side’s 8-wicket win versus Rajasthan, has claimed that it is important for the team to keep the good run going in a tournament like IPL, which can be unforgiving. The Reds, thanks to the win, went top of the table.
After almost clinching defeat from the jaws of victory against Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore were at their clinical best on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. After being asked to field on a hot day, the new-ball bowlers - Udana and Saini - made early inroads, after which their good work was backed up by Chahal, who broke the back of RR’s middle-order with three wickets. A target of 155 was never going to be daunting and so the Reds marched to victory with 8 wickets to spare, thanks to both Kohli and Padikkal’s fine efforts with the bat.
Speaking post-match, the RCB skipper insisted that it was important for his team to ride on the momentum. With six points to their name, RCB are currently at the top of the table.
“Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze. It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos that I love this game and hate it too; it's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise 8 games are gone and you don't have points. We need to keep up the momentum,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 to get back to his form, but it was only rendered possible by a fine knock from young Devdutt Padikkal, who brought up his third IPL fifty in 4 games. The RCB skipper was all praise for his protege.
“There wasn't much to reveal [to Devdutt] and Io told Simon this guy's got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. And a left-hander, very clean shots You hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well.”
